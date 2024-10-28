Assam: Four Poachers with Rifle Arrested in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police, with its proper intelligence input and timely action, successfully averted an evilly designed plan of rhino poaching in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) by a notorious gang of interstate poachers on the night of the forthcoming festival Diwali. Police sources here said that acting on a tip off under the instructions of Darrang Superintendent of Police, Prakash Sonowal, a police team from Dalgaon Police Station led by its Officer in Charge Inspector Tanmoy Nath on Saturday night nabbed one Abdul Ali ( 52) and his son Ali Hussain (21) both residents of village Kacharibhetitop under Orang Police Station in Udalguri district and then Azgar Ali (41) of village No. 1 Kacharibhetitop under Dalgaon Police Station in Darrang district. During the course of interrogations, both the arrested father-son duo led to the recovery of one. 303 rifle, one rifle barrel, and one iron silencer pipe hidden under a pond in the house and campus of Abdul Ali. They confessed before police that the arms were taken from Nagaland a couple of days ago as a part of the plan of rhino poaching in ONPTR with the help of their counterpartsof the neighbouring tate. The police remanded them to judicial custody today after booking them under the provisions of the Arms Act 1959.

In the same operation, the police also arrested one Khalilur Rahman (54) from Khajuabeel village under Rowta Police Station in Udalguri district, against whom a case under the Arms Act was pending in Dalgaon police station. He too was remanded to judicial custody through the court.

