Assam: Death Blow to 44 Poachers; 22 Rhinos Translocated to Manas National Park

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the fight against poachers in the state, as many as 44 poachers died in the last ten years, with the most of 31 poachers killed in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. For safeguarding the wildlife, a total of 22 rhinos were translocated to Manas National Park.

According to sources of the state Environment and Forest Department, most of the poachers were killed while attempting to poach rhinos in different national parks in Assam. The department’s statistics reveal that the highest number of 31 poachers perished in Kaziranga, with 23 of them dying during 2015. This year, one poacher died in Kaziranga National Park.

Besides Kaziranga, four poachers met their end in Orang National Park, one in Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary, five in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, and three died in Nagaon Wildlife Forest Division. This year, two poachers perished in Nagaon Wildlife Forest Division between 2015 and 2024.

According to sources, the latest incident of encounter with poachers happened in the wee hours of June 22, 2024, when a team of poachers entered Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary in Nagaon district for intended poaching activities, but they came face to face with a team of forest officials, and an encounter ensued. It emerged later that the poachers opened fire first and the forest team retaliated, leading to the death of two poachers. During the encounter, four from the team of forest officials were injured.

Significantly, as part of the efforts aimed at the safeguarding of animal species, Wild to Wild translocation of one-horned rhino from Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary to Manas National Park was carried out under Indian Rhino Vision 2020 for revival of the rhino population in the historic range, and 22 rhinos were translocated to Manas National Park.

Also Read: Assam: Biker Dies After Being Attacked By Rhino Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (sentinelassam.com)