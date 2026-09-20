Assam: Four youths drown in Brahmaputra river near Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Four youths drowned in the Brahmaputra river in the Balijan area under Chabua co-district of Dibrugarh on Saturday evening. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 5 pm when the four youths had gone to the river for a bath. They reportedly drowned after being swept away by the strong current.

The deceased have been identified as Satyajit Ghosh, Abhijit Deb, Surajit Dey, and Babu Ghosh, all residents of the Chabua area. Following the incident, rescue and search operations were launched to trace the youths.

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