Assam: Wild Elephant Wreaks Havoc in Palasbari Village Home

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Panic gripped Jaipur village, a border area under the Palasbari Legislative Assembly constituency, after a wild elephant entered a house during the night and caused extensive damage on Thursday. According to locals, the elephant entered the residence of Bipul Rabha and damaged a portion of the house, besides consuming a large quantity of paddy stored inside.

The family informed the Shukurberia Forest Range Office over the phone at around 9 pm following the incident. However, the family alleged that no Forest Department personnel reached the spot despite being informed. Residents said that timely intervention by forest officials could have helped drive away the elephant and prevented further damage to the house.

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