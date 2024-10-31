Assam: Fraudster Accused Of Duping Investors Arrested In Barpeta

NAHARLAGUN: An alleged online fraudster Yakub Ali (30), s/o Md Manik Ali from Chunbari Village under Kalpani district of Assam was arrested by a Naharlagun Police team comprising SI Vivek Linggi, constables Lam Tsering, Punyo Tari and Sanu Raj T, under supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and police station OC inspector K Dev on Tuesday.
Ali was apprehended in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 81/24 u/s 420 IPC. The allegations leveled against him pertains to a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5globel.com and the OKX App operated by him.
Through these platforms, he lured his victims to invest in a supposed networking business, assuring them of high returns. After collecting funds from several victims, he transferred the money to his OKX App account, converting it into USDT (cryptocurrency).
As per reports, Ali created multiple accounts for his victims on Vio5globel.com, convincing them to deposit money by enticing them with lucrative returns on their investment. Later, the victims were unable to withdraw the money despite the virtual funds appearing in their accounts.
After managing to extract a huge amount, Ali shut down the account and disappeared. However, he was eventually nabbed in Barpeta with the assistance of Assam police by using a combination of technical and traditional investigative methods.
According to an official release, he was presented before Yupia JMFC, which remanded him to five-day police custody for further investigation.
