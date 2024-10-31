Assam: Fraudster Accused Of Duping Investors Arrested In Barpeta

NAHARLAGUN: An alleged online fraudster Yakub Ali (30), s/o Md Manik Ali from Chunbari Village under Kalpani district of Assam was arrested by a Naharlagun Police team comprising SI Vivek Linggi, constables Lam Tsering, Punyo Tari and Sanu Raj T, under supervision of SP Mihin Gambo and police station OC inspector K Dev on Tuesday.

Ali was apprehended in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No. 81/24 u/s 420 IPC. The allegations leveled against him pertains to a fraudulent scheme through online platforms Vio5globel.com and the OKX App operated by him.

Through these platforms, he lured his victims to invest in a supposed networking business, assuring them of high returns. After collecting funds from several victims, he transferred the money to his OKX App account, converting it into USDT (cryptocurrency).