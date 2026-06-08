Assam: Fraudster arrested in Kokrajhar in Rs 30-crore forgery case

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KOKRAJHAR: A fraudster, Rajib Kr Brahma of Kokrajhar, was arrested by Kokrajhar Police on Saturday for his involvement in a forgery case worth Rs 30 crore. The youth used a fake signature of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and EM Prakash Basumatary. Talking to media individuals in Kokrajhar today, BTC EM Prakash Basumatary identified Rajib Kr. Brahma as a youth from Kokrajhar. Brahma misused his official letterhead with a fake signature to syphon Rs. 30 crore from the Department of Social Welfare and the WPT & BC. He said that Rajib Kr Brahma submitted a fake official file for a work allotment of Rs 10 crore to the Council Head of the Department (CHD) in the Social Welfare Department last March, using his forged signature for the procurement and supply of school bags. He alleged that Brahma submitted two work allotments in the WPT & BC Department of Rs 20 crore for the supply of school bags with the fake signature of BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Basumatary said the fake work allotment was made in the name of M/S K K Electronics, Tangla, Udalguri, for the procurement and supply of school bags. The EM said he was compelled to lodge an FIR against fraudster Brahma at Kokrajhar Police Station on May 27, and accordingly, he was arrested on Saturday from his residence.

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