Alleged Rs 1.5 Crore Fraudster Sent to Five-Day Police Remand in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Anurag Gogoi, accused of allegedly cheating people out of crores of rupees by luring them with promises related to Central Government schemes, has been remanded to the custody of Bokakhat police for five days. He was earlier arrested on May 23 by Tengakhat police with the assistance of some of the victims.

Based on a case filed by a group of defrauded women from Bokakhat in November 2024, the accused has now been brought to the Bokakhat police station and is currently being held there. Anurag Gogoi, whose real name is alleged to be Bishnupran Gogoi of Panbecha in Sivasagar district, was arrested from a house in Dibrugarh where he was reportedly hiding. The arrest followed complaints from victims.

According to allegations, he introduced himself as a superintendent in the Central Government’s Handloom Department and collected huge sums of money from rural women by misleading them. Through his alleged fraudulent activities, he is said to have collected more than Rs 1.5 crore from women in Bokakhat alone. Meanwhile, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad has come forward in support of the affected women and has appealed to the chief minister to ensure justice for the victims.

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