Assam: Fraudster caught in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Golaghat police caught a young man on Thursday who tried to scam a couple into buying a bike on EMI without them realizing. He lured them with an offer of a mobile phone worth around Rs 10,000 and attempted to finance a bike in their names using their documents. The youth identified as Amir Khanikar was apprehended by Golaghat police.

On Thursday, Khanikar brought a couple to the RS TVS dealer situated near Arengapara of Golaghat town and tried to finance a bike in their names. The dealer authority grew suspicious and informed the Golaghat police. About ten such incidents have been reported in Golaghat.

Reports said that a gang of such fraudsters were active in the region which would take documents of unsuspecting victims luring them with offers of mobile phones. The fraudsters would then pay the down-payments of bikes using the documents and sell the bikes later, leaving the victims to pay the EMIs.

