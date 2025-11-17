Assam: Jagiroad police arrests fraudster, seized incriminating documents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Jagiroad police, acting on a tipoff, arrested one fraud Abdul Samim of Santipur village under Golaghat PS on Saturday night. The police also seized a pan card, aadhaar card, and other incriminating documents along with Rs 1,60,000 in cash. Police sources said that the arrested fraud was involved with a fake advertisement circulated on social media on October 23 for recruitment in Tata Semiconductor Project at Jagiroad. The police registered a Case No. 258/2025 with Jagiroad PS and further investigation was on to nab all the involved culprits.

