Assam: One person arrested with 576 grams of heroin in Nagaon district

Nagaon: Police caught a drug peddler along with 576 grams of heroin in Nagaon district, a police official said on Wednesday.

Based on specific inputs, a team of Nagaon district police on Tuesday night intercepted a bus under the Kathiatoli police outpost. “The police team caught a person and recovered 46 soap boxes containing 576 grams of heroin in his possession,” a police official said.

On the other hand, based on reliable input, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police conducted a raid at Railway Gate No. 3 in Fancy Bazar under Panbazar police station jurisdiction on Tuesday and arrested two women drug peddlers. “During the raid, the STF team recovered 70 numbers of vials containing heroin weighing 94 grams, 2 mobile phones, 5 numbers of empty vials, and Rs 830 cash in their possession,” Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam police, said. The arrested drug peddlers were identified as Alimon Begum (26 years old) and Sukurjan Begum (23 years old). The investigation is going on, the police added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

