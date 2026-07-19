Assam: Free Corrective Surgeries Transform Lives of Three Children in Tinsukia

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TINSUKIA: The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) Mobile Health Teams in Tinsukia district have brought new hope to three young children by facilitating free corrective surgeries for congenital conditions.

Four-year-old Mahira Begum from Village Mulang, Ledo, was diagnosed with a cleft palate during a routine screening at the 2 No. Mulang Anganwadi Centre. The condition was impacting her feeding and speech. Following referral and counselling, she underwent successful surgery on June 9, 2026. With timely cost-free intervention, Mahira is now recovering well with improved feeding and health, bringing immense relief to her parents. The intervention has paved the way for her better speech development and enhanced quality of life. Joshna Begum, Mahira’s mother, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to RBSK while talking to The Sentinel. Mahira’s father is a daily wager. Watching our daughter in this condition pained us deeply. We do not have enough words to thank RBSK for helping Mahira laugh, play and be happy again.

Similarly, in Na-Sadiya’s Lakhimpuria village, one-year-old Anushree Buragohain was identified with a cleft lip and palate during an Anganwadi visit on April 10, 2025. Referred to Moina Khurung Model Hospital under Mission Smile, she successfully underwent cleft palate surgery on 17th June 2026. Her parents, Jintu Buragohain and family, are overjoyed as

Anushree now eats comfortably, smiles confidently, and shows promising speech development.

Seven-year-old Kunal Murah from Kariapani village was detected with a ‘congenital cataract’ during a school screening. Referred to Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, he underwent cataract surgery on May 23, 2026. His vision has significantly improved, enabling him to return to his studies and daily activities with renewed confidence and enthusiasm.

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