DIBRUGARH: AMCH orders inquiry into alleged denial of Ayushman Bharat benefits

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) has initiated a high-level inquiry into allegations that a surgeon allegedly denied a patient treatment under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme and advised the patient’s family to procure medicines from outside sources.

The controversy emerged after local BJP leader Ujjal Kashyap highlighted the issue through a social media post, alleging that the patient’s guardian was initially informed that surgery would not be conducted using medicines covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. According to the allegations, the family was provided with an operation theatre (OT) medicine list and asked to arrange the required medicines independently. The matter reportedly took a different turn after higher authorities were informed. Following intervention, the doctor allegedly informed the family that medicines could be obtained through the Ayushman scheme, and the surgery was subsequently performed on June 12.

Further allegations surfaced regarding post-operative care. Family members claimed that between June 12 and 17, the concerned surgeon did not personally visit the patient, while other patients in the ward reportedly received regular visits from their treating doctors.

They alleged that the patient was attended primarily by nursing staff during the recovery period.

According to the family, the doctor later called the patient’s guardian to his chamber and advised them to take the patient home and approach the Ayushman office regarding the matter. The circumstances surrounding this advice remain unclear.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was held at the AMCH campus to discuss the allegations. Speaking to the media, AMCH Superintendent Dr Dhrubajyoti Bhuyan stated that a high-level inquiry has been initiated and a committee has been constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“The inquiry is currently underway. If any doctor is found guilty of wrongdoing following the investigation, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules,” the Superintendent said.

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