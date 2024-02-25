Assam: Free eye check-up camp organized in Biswanath College

Biswanath Chariali: A free eye check-up camp was organized by the Department of Geography, Biswanath College in collaboration with ERC Eye CareHub, Tezpur, with support of IQAC, Biswanath College.

The day-long programme was inaugurated by Dr.Chinta Mani Shrama, Principal of Biswanath College. In his opening remarks he delivered a lecture on the importance of eye health for students as well as faculties, he also added how lifestyle changes among the younger generation and long-term usage of mobile phones and laptops can impact eye health.

Dr. Sharma was felicitated by Rajeshwar Boro, the president of Biswanath College Teacher’s Union. Gunin Borah, HoD, Department of Geography felicitated Kushal Baruah, Optometrist from ERC Eye Care and Priyanka Dey, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography felicitated BijoyKarmakar, Optical-cum-Counsellor from ERC Eye Care, stated a press release.

Around 200 participants, including both students and faculties took benefit of this camp. Everyone was highly satisfied with the services and were hopeful to see such eye check-up camps in the upcoming years.

