Assam: Tractors carrying soil create problem in Jagiroad

JAGIROAD: Due to the frequent movement of tractors that carry soil, there is a major threat to the lives and property of the residents of Kuyadal, Paliguri, and Dhanshali area within the jurisdiction of Jagiroad police station here. Due to the carelessness of tractor drivers, numerous incidents involving school children and other citizens coming and going along the route have happened. Nevertheless, the quantity of tractors and their disorderly behaviour have not decreased due to a lack of departmental measures. Despite the administration's frequent complaints from the locals, no action has been taken against them. The residents handed over a memorandum to the Circle Officer of Mayang Revenue Circle and the Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad Police Station demanding appropriate action.

Also Read: Programme on cyber safety and Security of Children and Elimination of Corporal Punishment organised

Also Watch: