Assam: Free Medical Camp held at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A free medical camp organized by the Dr. Bhaba Das Foundation and the Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam, in association with Health City Hospital, Guwahati, was held at the Baresohoriya Bhaona Project site on Friday. The day-long programme was inaugurated in the morning by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika. The medical camp was supported by 19 Gaon Panchayats of Naduar LAC, as well as Jamuguri and Sootea Town committees. A total of 400 critically ill patients from different parts of the Naduar LAC were examined during the camp. The services were provided by a team of 34 specialists, nurses, and technicians, including medicine specialists, surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, gynaecologists, dermatologists, and physiotherapists.

