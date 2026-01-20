Free medical and health check-up camp organised at Barpeta district jail

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A free medical and health check-up camp was conducted at Barpeta district jail, under the National AYUSH Mission, Assam, by the Arogya Care Foundation, Nagaon, on Sunday. During the camp, medical check-ups of prisoners were carried out. Free medicines were also distributed and free medical counselling was provided to the inmates. The camp was conducted under the professional guidance of Dr Ainul Haque, Mondia Model Hospital, and Dr Ashadul Ali, Medical & Health Officer, Jail Hospital. The programme was supported by a dedicated team of paramedical staff from the Joint Director of Health Services, who extended active cooperation and assistance throughout the camp.

