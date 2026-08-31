Assam: Free recruitment training draws over 1,000 youths in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In an initiative aimed at improving employment prospects among local youths, more than 1,000 young men and women are undergoing free recruitment-oriented training at Bhotpara Stadium near Dhekiajuli town under the initiative of the Parmanand Indumati Singhal Foundation. Dhekiajuli MLA and Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal, who has taken a keen interest in the programme, visited the training camp on Sunday morning and interacted with the trainees. He also took stock of the ongoing training and reviewed its progress and impact.

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