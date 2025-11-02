Assam: French Ambassador to India visits Kaziranga with Family

A CORRESPOMDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Ambassador of France to India arrived in Kaziranga today with the purpose of visiting the Kaziranga National Park.

According to a source, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of two nations visited Kaziranga - the world's largest habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros and a UNESCO World Heritage Site - the park has witnessed a significant rise in the arrival of both domestic and international tourists, including several VIPs.

The same source further informed that the current French Ambassador to India, Mr. Thierry Mathou, along with his family and two other delegates - a four-member team in total - arrived in Kaziranga on Saturday. The delegation is staying overnight at a private tourist lodge, Infinity Resort, located in Baghori, Kaziranga.

On Sunday, the Ambassador and his team are scheduled to go on a jeep safari in the Baghori forest range of Kaziranga National Park. Meanwhile, the Bokakhat Sub-Division and Kohora police administration have made special security arrangements for the Ambassador's visit. It has also been learned that special safari jeeps have been arranged for tomorrow morning's excursion.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant safari to begin in Kaziranga National Park from Nov 1