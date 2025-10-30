Assam: Elephant safari to begin in Kaziranga National Park from November 1

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: For the benefit of domestic and foreign tourists who have been eagerly waiting, the much-awaited elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park will start from November 1.

The Bagori, Burapahar, and Agaratoli ranges of the park have already been opened for jeep safaris, but the central range at Kohora, the most popular among tourists, has not yet been opened. Every year, the Kohora range attracts the highest number of domestic and international visitors.

However, the bridges, culverts, and roads in this range were severely damaged during the recent floods. Due to delays in repairing these infrastructures, the reopening of the Kohora range for tourists was postponed. According to forest officials, the Kohora range is expected to reopen for tourists on November 2. Preparations are currently underway.

Once reopened, both jeep and elephant safaris will begin on the same day in the Kohora range. Forest Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi informed that tourists would be able to enjoy jeep safaris from Mihimukh to Baruntika, covering a distance of about 14 kilometers. If the construction of the Baruntika bridge is completed within the next four days, the route may be extended up to Bhoisamari, making it an 18-kilometer safari track.

Meanwhile, in the Bagori range, private elephant safaris will also begin from November 1. Forest Officer Bibit Dihingia stated that for the 2025–26 tourism season, a total of 51 elephants from different parts of the state were submitted for private safari registration. After thorough health and document verification, 47 elephants have been approved.

Also Read: Herd of 22 wild elephants devastates Kuruwabahi villages overnight