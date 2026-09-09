Assam: Fresh fraud allegations emerge against Dhemaji DDC Debeshwar Bora

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fresh allegations have emerged against Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer and Dhemaji District Development Commissioner (DDC) Debeshwar Bora, with the Chief Minister’s special Vigilance cell team investigating claims that he allegedly misused his official position to operate a network involving fraud and extortion.

According to information emerging from the investigation, Bora allegedly collected substantial amounts of money from individuals by promising contracts, government jobs and liquor shop licences. Officials said the alleged amounts collected from different people.

Several individuals have reportedly approached the CM Special Vigilance cell with complaints against the officer. Among the allegations under investigation was a claim that Bora demanded Rs 2.50 crore from bribe in the name of contact. The officer also faced allegations of using his official influence in various dealings and collecting money from people on different pretexts.

Investigators were also examining allegations that Bora used mimicry of senior political leaders and government officials to deceive people as part of the alleged fraud network

The Vigilance team was also examining claims that Bora maintained a group specifically involved in mimicry, which allegedly helped expand the network of deception.

During the investigation investigator recovered nine mobile phones from Bora. Investigators found that the SIM card in only one of the phones was allegedly registered in his name, while the remaining SIM cards were reportedly registered under the names of other individuals. The team was examining the matter under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The Vigilance team reportedly consolidated complaints from several alleged victims and registered Case No. 14/26 against Bora

The team was also preparing to register a separate case concerning alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Investigators were examining Bora’s properties and financial transactions as part of the probe.

According to the allegations, Bora had placed ownership of several properties in his brother’s name. The Vigilance team had recorded, or was in the process of recording, his brother’s statement as part of the investigation.

The probe had also extended beyond Assam, with a fraud case reportedly registered against Bora in Arunachal Pradesh.

The investigator continued its investigation to determine the extent of the alleged fraud, financial transactions and misuse of official position.

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