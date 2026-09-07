Eight arrested in Dhekiajuli police crackdown on alleged fraud and intimidation

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a major police crackdown on alleged fraud, intimidation and harassment, Dhekiajuli Police arrested eight persons from different localities under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The arrests were made during a series of operations carried out by Dhekiajuli Police following complaints of alleged cheating, threats and harassment of members of the public.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jainal Uddin of Sammilon village, Rakshasmari, Jainal Abedin of Bosashimalu, Singri, Ziyarul Haque of Namsuburi Panbari, Sahirul Huda of No. 1 Suryapur, Dhekiajuli, Mazibur Rahman of Karhana Field, Dhekiajuli, Nur Islam of No. 1 Nurpur; Nizam Uddin of No. 2 Nurpurjot; and Asadul Islam.

Police said the accused were allegedly involved in fraudulent practices and in intimidating and harassing individuals in different parts of the Dhekiajuli Police Station area.

Also Read: Assam Police Arrest 330 in Statewide Crackdown on Fraud Call Rackets