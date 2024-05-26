Assam: Freshman social of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School held

GAURISAGAR: The freshman social of Gaurisagar Senior Secondary school was held on Saturday with a colourful programme. Even in the intense heat, students were observed to be in a joyful state. The day-long programme started with hoisting of flag by Rupjyoti Nath, principal of the school followed by smriti tarpan initiated by senior journalist and former AASU activists Nabajyoti Ojah. Later an open session was held.

Jivamani Nath, Assistant Professor, Department of Assamese, Jhanji Hemnath Sharma College graced the meeting as chief guest. Addressing the student community, Nath stressed on the importance of moral and spiritual values. He said that students should always be careful to uphold the eternal Indian values. Nath also opined that it is not enough to get a position in the examination to be established in life.

Self-assurance and personal preferences have a major role in one’s ability to succeed in life. The meeting was attended by Rajib Dutta, senior journalist and secretary of Gaurisagar Press Club as a guest. He asserted that a career alone cannot fulfil one’s life. You can pursue any professional path best appeals to you and that you want to pursue. He exhorted the student body to value maintaining polite behaviour at all times. He said that although excellent behaviour has no monetary worth, it can buy millions of hearts. He also appreciated the school fraternity for their cent percent achievement consistently since its inception in HS result.

On the otherhand, Simanta Dutta, Assistant Teacher of Hafoluting High School explained the need for value education to the students in details. He also announced a one-time scholarship of Rs. 5,000 to the highest marks obtainer in the Higher Secondary Final Examination. The school’s students’ union General Secretary Sudeshna Das and cultural secretary Bishnu Priya Nath welcomed the new students.

