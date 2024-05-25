Assam: 16-Year Fugitive Apprehended for Attempted Murder of Wife

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, a man who had been on the run for 16 years after allegedly attacking his wife with a knife has been captured in a forested area of southern Assam.

The accused identified as Noor Mohammad was caught by a team from the Delhi police crime branch in Assam. The officers posed as NGO volunteers to avoid arousing suspicion and managed to arrest him successfully.

According to a senior Delhi police officer, the incident took place on the night of July 17-18, 2008.

Mohammad, who was no longer living with his wife, went to her home in Najafgarh, Delhi, pretending that he wanted to resolved their marital issues.