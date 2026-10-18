Assam: Gabharupathar Durga Puja’s ‘revenge’ theme highlights cruelty to animals

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Marking its glorious platinum jubilee, Gabharupathar Durga Puja in Dibrugarh presents a powerful and thought-provoking theme, ‘Revenge,’ highlighting the atrocities inflicted on animals by humankind. The pandal envisions a world turned upside down, where animals rise to power, take control of the Earth, and seek revenge on humans for generations of cruelty, exploitation, and oppression.

By reversing the roles of the oppressor and the oppressed, the theme confronts humanity with a haunting question: What if the animals we have tormented were to rise against us?

Through this striking portrayal, Gabharupathar Durga Puja goes beyond artistic expression to deliver a compelling message about compassion, coexistence, and our responsibility towards the voiceless. It serves as a reminder that every living being deserves dignity and respect, and that unchecked cruelty can have devastating consequences.

“This year, we are celebrating our platinum jubilee with a theme based on ‘Revenge.’ We have tried to showcase ‘Revenge’ as not merely a tale of retaliation but as a mirror held up to humanity, urging us to reflect on our actions before it is too late,” said an organiser of the puja committee.

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