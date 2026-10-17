Bongaigaon Gears Up for Durga Puja with Road Repairs and Traffic Solutions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The third review meeting on Durga Puja preparations was held at the Integrated District Commissioner's Office of Bongaigaon on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia. Addressing the media, Additional District Commissioner Bibhas Pathak informed that 120 Durga Pujas would be organised in the district, with 11 idol immersion ghats, including five in Bongaigaon town and six in the subdivisions. Saharia directed the concerned departments to repair roads leading to immersion ghats. The meeting also decided to clear occupied parking spaces in Bongaigaon town to reduce traffic congestion.

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