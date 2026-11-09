Assam: Gambling den at Behora Tea Estate raided

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bokakhat Sub-District Administration conducted a raid at Behora Tea Estate on Saturday following complaints about the illegal operation of Jandi-Munda gambling activities in the area.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Shubhajit Khaund visited the site and seized materials used for the gambling activity. He also warned those involved and issued strict instructions against organising or operating such illegal activities.

The administration stated that preventive measures were being taken to maintain peace, law and order, and a healthy social environment in Bokakhat ahead of Diwali. Meanwhile, the Bokakhat unit of the All Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA) has appealed for a complete ban on alcohol consumption and gambling in tea estates under the sub-division.

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