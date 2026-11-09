Assam: Brahmaputra erosion wipes out villages in Darrang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Severe erosion by the Brahmaputra has devastated several villages under Mangaldai and Sipajhar revenue circles in Darrang district, destroying homes, educational institutions and public infrastructure and forcing hundreds of families to flee.

The worst-affected villages are Aporia, Borala Khaity and Bhokelikanda under Rangamati Mouza of Mangaldai Revenue Circle. Locals said almost the entire Aporia village has been swallowed by the river. Aporia LP School, No.1 Paschim Aporia LP School, No.2 Paschim Aporia LP School and the Aporia Health Sub-Centre have also disappeared.

The situation is equally grim in Borala Khaity, where No.3 Borala Khaity village has reportedly vanished, while nearly half of No.2 Borala Khaity has been eroded. The Borala Khaity Jana Kalyan High School has also been lost to the river. The remaining portions of No.1 and No.2 Borala Khaity are under serious threat.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Babul Deka, Gram Pradhan of Borala Khaity, said erosion had intensified over the past six months, threatening Chaulkhowa Rawmari Anchalik High School, a newly constructed health sub-centre and several temples. He alleged that although Water Resources Department officials had visited the area and taken photographs, no visible protection measures had been initiated. Nearly 100 indigenous farmer families are at risk of losing their homes.

Mangaldai Circle Officer Tonmoy Bora said around 300 people from nearly 60 families and 200 bighas of land had been affected. He added that demarcating land in char areas was difficult due to their alluvial nature.

Meanwhile, Jiten Das, Executive Engineer of Mangaldai Water Resources Division, said temporary protection measures using flood-fighting materials such as porcupines were planned within a week, subject to the arrival of supplies from the government. Erosion has also intensified in Dholpur and other riverine villages under Sipajhar Revenue Circle, leaving hundreds of families facing an uncertain future.

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