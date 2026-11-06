Assam: Gambling dispute suspected behind death in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A sensational incident in Nagaon city has sent shockwaves across the town after the body of a man was recovered from the roadside at Bishnu Nagar on Wednesday morning.

According to local sources, gambling sessions were allegedly held regularly at the residence of Shambhu Sahu (53 years), a resident of Bishnu Nagar, from evening until late at night. A gambling session was also reportedly organised at his residence on Wednesday night. Among those present was Bhikhari Thakur (48 years), an employee of a salon in the Teliyapatti area of the town.

Residents claimed that an altercation broke out among the gamblers during the gambling session. Against this backdrop, the recovery of Bhikhari Thakur's body from the roadside at Bishnu Nagar early on Thursday morning triggered widespread tension and outrage in the locality. Police personnel from Haibargaon police outpost soon arrived at the scene, brought the situation under control and detained Shambhu Sahu for questioning.

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