Meghalaya: Village headmen sensitised on child immunisation to improve vaccination coverage

SHILLONG: A sensitisation programme on immunisation for village headmen was held at the Block Development Office in Mawkynrew, East Khasi Hills district, on November 4 to strengthen community participation and improve vaccination coverage.

Organised by Diya Foundation under the Community of Practice-Demand CoPD Rural Pilot Intervention, the programme was attended by 26 village headmen from Mawkynrew block.

The session highlighted the role of traditional community leaders in promoting timely vaccination, addressing misconceptions and encouraging parents and caregivers to immunise their children. Participants also discussed challenges affecting full immunisation coverage and the need for coordination between village leaders and frontline health workers.

The programme was chaired by Junior Rural Development Officer P. Warlaitthma. Other attendees included NHM Block Programme Manager Mutshai Rani, Medical Officer Dr Mangkara Dkhar and WPP/CoPD Senior Project Manager Saurabh Dixit. The participating headmen expressed their willingness to support immunisation activities in their respective villages.

The pilot intervention is being implemented in Mylliem and Mawkynrew blocks, a press release said.

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