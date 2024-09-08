Assam: Ganesh Chathurthi Celebrated with Grandeur and Devotion in Pathsala

Pathsala: Along with the rest of the country Ganesh Chathurthi was celebrated with much fanfare and religious fervour in Pathsala town. The Ganesh temple of Pathsala town witnessed long queues of the devotees, who came to offer puja and seek his blessings for better health and prosperity. Devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks to please the deity and offered flowers and sweets.

Ganesh Puja was also observed in different localities where colourful pandals were set up and clay idols of Ganpati were installed and worshipped followed by distribution of prasad.

Various cultural programmes and competition of devotional songs and mantra chanting were also organized.

