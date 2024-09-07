Diphu Town Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Unites in Prayer and Celebration

DIPHU: Along with the rest of the country, Diphu Town also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, a revered festival in the Hindu religion, with devotees visiting the Ganesh temple and puja pandals to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesh, the son of Shiva and Parvati, who is revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. In Diphu town, a large number of devotees from various communities, castes, and languages gathered at the Ganesh temple near the DIG Bungalow, Dillaji, on the Diphu-Manja-Guwahati Road.

From the morning, people from all walks of life thronged the temple, with women and young girls bringing fruits, ladoos, milk, and ghee to offer to Lord Ganesh. Prasad (food offerings to gods) was distributed among the attendees.

Ramjilal Moond, Bevasta Prabhari of Ekal Vidyalaya (Purvatar Janjatiya Siksha Samiti), attended the celebration at the Ganesh Mandir and said it is one of India's most popular festivals, commemorating Lord Ganesh's birth.

In the early morning, devotees from Diphu reached the Ganesh mandir on foot in a procession, with hundreds offering puja and prayers. Apart from the Ganesh mandir, other places in Diphu also celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pawan Kumar Sharma, priest of Laxmi Narayan mandir, Diphu, and Parsotom Sastri Puri explained the significance of Lord Ganesh's character and physical structure, symbolizing strength, patience, and the ability to listen.

Lord Ganesh is worshipped for success, happiness, prosperity, intelligence, and knowledge. A puja mandal was set up in front of the Latika cinema hall by local organizers, allowing devotees to offer prayers and offerings.

The festival was celebrated in other locations across the state as well. Even in the capital city of Guwahati, this festival was celebrated with great reverence with a large number of devotees gathering in temples across the city.