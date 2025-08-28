Assam: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with devotion in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Along with the rest of the country, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with great enthusiasm and religious fervour in Pathsala. The Ganesh temple in the heart of the town witnessed long queues of devotees who gathered to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha for good health, happiness, and prosperity.

Devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks, offered flowers and sweets, and chanted prayers to please the deity. The temple premises echoed with devotional hymns, creating a spiritual atmosphere.

The festival was not limited to the temple alone. Several localities in Pathsala also organized Ganesh Puja in beautifully decorated pandals, where clay idols of Lord Ganesha were installed and worshipped. After the rituals, prasad was distributed among the devotees.

Adding to the festive spirit, cultural programmes were organized across different venues. Competitions of devotional songs and mantra chanting drew enthusiastic participation, especially from the younger generation, making the celebration both spiritual and vibrant.

“The atmosphere in the pandal is so vibrant. Lighting lamps and offering flowers makes me feel spiritually connected,” said Sasangka Talukdar, a devotee waiting in the temple queue.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Pathsala thus turned into a blend of devotion, culture, and community spirit, bringing people together in prayer and celebration.

