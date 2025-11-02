Assam: Ganesh Talkies’ in Jagiroad will reopen from today with ‘Roi Roi Binale’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The only cinema hall in Jagiroad, Ganesh Talkies, which had been closed for more than six years, will reopen on November 2 with the screening of Zubeen Garg's new film 'Roi Roi Binale'.

The cinema hall was earlier shut down due to a lack of audience and other reasons. However, it is now being cleaned and renovated in preparation for the much-anticipated release.

Zubeen Garg, while attending a cultural function in Jagiroad two years ago, had announced that he would reopen the town's cinema hall for his new film 'Roi Roi Binale'. The 780-seat Ganesh Talkies will screen the film in three daily shows starting November 2.

The cinema hall management and Zubeen Garg's fans have been leaving no stone unturned to revive the theatre over the past few days. Moreover, the film's producer, Rajesh Bhuyan, also hails originally from Jagiroad.

Also Read: Roi Roi Binale Earns ₹2.52 Cr on Day 1: Zubeen Tribute