Assam: Gang Of Assailants Brutally Attacks KMSS Leader In Jonai

JONAI: In a horrific incident, unidentified assailants allegedly carried out a brutal attack against the Vice President of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in Assam’s Jonai on Saturday.
As per information available, KMSS Vice President Saif Pao was physically attacked by a gang of assailants with sharp weapons in Mising Kristi Bhawan located in Jonai.
According to sources, the assault is suspected to be a reaction to an RTI filed by Pao against an official of the Mising Autonomous Council.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, Saif Pao recalled that a group of assailants stuffed him inside a sack this morning and forcefully took him to a far-off area, where he was mercilessly attacked by rods, stones and other sharp weapons.
He accused them of intimidating him with death threats. The group warned him that nothing would happen to them even if he is killed, Pao stated.
The victim further went on to share that he was questioned as to why he had filed an RTI against a man who had been working for the community.
The KMSS leader concluded by saying that his life was spared only after he had agreed to their pre-condition of refraining from filing any case against the council or TMPK.
This bashing inflicted severe injuries to the KMSS leader and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Dibrugarh district to receive urgent medical treatment.
Pao is currently in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at the hospital till the time of the filing of this report.
Meanwhile, this attack was condemned by the KMSS in the strongest terms and they have accused the police administration of neglecting this case so far.
ALSO READ: Bangladeshi YouTuber Shows How To Enter India Illegally In Viral Video
ALSO WATCH: