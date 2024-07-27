Assam: Gang Of Assailants Brutally Attacks KMSS Leader In Jonai

JONAI: In a horrific incident, unidentified assailants allegedly carried out a brutal attack against the Vice President of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) in Assam’s Jonai on Saturday.

As per information available, KMSS Vice President Saif Pao was physically attacked by a gang of assailants with sharp weapons in Mising Kristi Bhawan located in Jonai.

According to sources, the assault is suspected to be a reaction to an RTI filed by Pao against an official of the Mising Autonomous Council.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, Saif Pao recalled that a group of assailants stuffed him inside a sack this morning and forcefully took him to a far-off area, where he was mercilessly attacked by rods, stones and other sharp weapons.