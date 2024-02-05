Meghalaya: Meghalaya Games 2024 and Khelo India Youth Games 2024 Achievers Honored by Government

SHILLONG: In a grand felicitation ceremony held at U Soso Tham Auditorium, notable achievers of the Meghalaya Games 2024 and Khelo India Youth Games 2024 were lauded for their outstanding performances. The event witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Health & Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, and Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Shakliar Warjri.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the significance of celebrating the achievements and accolades that the youth bring to the state. He highlighted that the week-long series of events, spanning sports, entrepreneurship, and music, is dedicated to honoring the youth. Sangma underscored the role of the felicitated individuals as "Icons and Motivators," encouraging them to become role models beyond their victories.

Expressing gratitude to the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, various sports associations, and the Sports department, Sangma acknowledged the collective effort in ensuring the success of the Meghalaya Games. Despite facing challenges, he asserted that continuous improvements are being made each year to enhance the overall quality of the games.

Commending the state football team for clinching the cup at the Khelo India Youth Games, Chief Minister Sangma commended their achievement, stating that it showcased the abundant talent within the state. He urged the youth to remain focused and determined, emphasizing that their success is not just about winning medals but about becoming role models for others.

Minister Shakliar Warjri encouraged the athletes to utilize their cash awards wisely, advising them to invest in furthering their skills and talents in their respective sports. He emphasized the government's recognition of their hard work and reminded them that the awards mark not the end but a steppingstone towards achieving greater heights.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of cash awards to medal winners across various disciplines. As Meghalaya takes pride in its sporting achievements, the event served as a platform to inspire and motivate the youth to continue excelling in their chosen fields, contributing to the state's overall development.