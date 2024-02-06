Assam: Gang Physically Assaults Assistant Professor At South Salmara College

SOUTH SALMARA: In a shocking incident, a gang of 10 to 15 young lads allegedly assaulted an assistant professor at South Salmara College on Tuesday morning.

The video of the attack that has surfaced on social media platforms has gone viral.

The attackers stormed inside the campus and started thrashing the professor, Dr Mojibur Rahman, by using their hands. Things took an ugly turn when the gang forced the professor from the college's verandah up to the field and mercilessly attacked him.