Assam: Gang Physically Assaults Assistant Professor At South Salmara College

SOUTH SALMARA: In a shocking incident, a gang of 10 to 15 young lads allegedly assaulted an assistant professor at South Salmara College on Tuesday morning.
The video of the attack that has surfaced on social media platforms has gone viral.
The attackers stormed inside the campus and started thrashing the professor, Dr Mojibur Rahman, by using their hands. Things took an ugly turn when the gang forced the professor from the college's verandah up to the field and mercilessly attacked him.
An FIR has been filed by the victim against eight individuals at South Salmara police station pertaining to this case.
The eight suspects have been identified as Surman Ali, Noor Haque, Bakkar Ali, Abdul Awal, Abu Shama, Hasanur Rahman, Noor Islam and Sahirul Islam.
The reason behind this incident is yet to be ascertained and it has sparked outrage in the locality.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, a woman approached the Panbazar Police Station along with her husband, alleging assault by the hostelers of Cotton University, and the police had started their investigation into the matter.
The incident came to light after the couple reported that they were beaten up by students of the MNDP Boys’ Hostel. They also accused the boys of being drunk when they attacked the woman and her husband.
They also mentioned that the boys were initially attacking a man, and when the woman intervened to stop them, they started beating her up along with her husband.
A police team reportedly arrived at the location soon after the incident was reported and took the woman for a medical examination. Case number 3012/23 was registered at the Panbazar Police Station under sections 341/323/325/354 of the IPC.
However, the hostel authorities denied the involvement of any of their students in the incident and mentioned that the miscreants must be from outside as the hostelers follow the rules of the institution.