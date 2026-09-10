Assam: Garbage dumped in front of Nalbari Eye Hospital causes concern

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: While Nalbari town's development and cleanliness bring pride to the people, the growing problem of indiscriminate garbage dumping at public places has become a matter of serious concern.

A particularly distressing scene was witnessed in front of the Eye Hospital in Nalbari town on Tuesday night, where garbage was allegedly dumped indiscriminately by some locals, taking advantage of the darkness. The repeated dumping of waste has reportedly been affecting the cleanliness and hygiene of the area.

Residents expressed disappointment over the situation, pointing out the irony of garbage being dumped in front of a hospital that provides eye-care services to people.

Citizens have urged the Nalbari Municipal Board to identify locations that are repeatedly being used for illegal waste dumping and take strict action against those responsible.

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