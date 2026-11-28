A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A heap of garbage accumulated at Sarthebari Chowk in Tihu town, Nalbari district, has raised concerns over civic cleanliness and sanitation. The waste dumped along the roadside is not only spoiling the surroundings but also causing inconvenience to pedestrians and residents due to the foul smell emanating from it.

Sarthebari Chowk is an important location in Tihu town, and the road passing through the area leads towards the railway station. The stretch witnesses considerable movement of commuters and pedestrians every day. However, the accumulation of garbage along such a busy road has become a source of public inconvenience and is reflecting poorly on the town's cleanliness.

Concerned citizens have questioned whether the Tihu Town Committee is carrying out regular cleaning activities at the spot. They have also raised concerns over why garbage continues to accumulate despite the possibility of routine sanitation measures being undertaken, urging the concerned authorities to examine the situation seriously.