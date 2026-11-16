Assam: Nalbari drainage issue remains unresolved for 4 years

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Serious questions have once again been raised over urban cleanliness and the functioning of the Nalbari Municipal Board, following allegations that a drainage problem along an important road in the town has remained unresolved despite repeated appeals for nearly four years.

The issue was brought to public attention by Asif Iqbal Rana, a socially conscious young man from a respected and cultured family in Nalbari. Through a social media post, Rana expressed his disappointment over the continued neglect of the drainage system in front of his residence, stating that repeated requests to the concerned authorities since around 2022 have failed to produce any concrete results. The issue has since attracted widespread attention.

According to Rana, the drains running alongside the road in the vicinity of Nalbari Telephone Tower and extending towards the Bamboo Market area have remained clogged with accumulated waste. Despite approaching the concerned authorities repeatedly over the years and requesting proper waste clearance, no permanent solution has reportedly been implemented.

The area is believed to fall under Ward No. 7 of the Nalbari Municipal Board. The prolonged inaction has raised questions about the responsibilities of the concerned municipal authorities and the role of the respective ward commissioner.

Maintaining proper drainage and ensuring urban sanitation are among the fundamental responsibilities of a municipal body. However, the failure to address a basic civic problem despite nearly four years of appeals has raised serious concerns about the delivery of municipal services and the authorities’ accountability towards residents. Collecting municipal taxes cannot be the sole responsibility of a civic body; providing citizens with a clean, hygienic and healthy living environment is equally important.

The accumulation of garbage in drains can obstruct the natural flow of wastewater and create unhygienic conditions. It may also lead to foul smells, mosquito breeding and potential health hazards. The situation could become even more problematic during the rainy season if the drainage system remains unattended.

The urgency of the matter has increased with the historic Nalbari Raax Mahotsav approaching. During the festival, the road connecting the Telephone Tower area with Bamboo Market witnesses considerable movement of devotees, visitors and Raax Mahotsav participants. Thousands of people are expected to travel through this important stretch during the celebrations.

Allowing the drains along such a busy road to remain clogged and neglected would not only inconvenience local residents but could also create an unpleasant impression among visitors arriving in Nalbari to witness the historic festival.

The residents are demanding the complete clearance of accumulated waste from the drains before the commencement of the Raax Mahotsav, along with regular maintenance to prevent the recurrence of the problem.