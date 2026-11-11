Assam: Gargaon College holds seminar on digital career opportunities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A seminar on emerging career opportunities in multimedia and digital creative industries was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Gargaon College (Autonomous), in collaboration with the Institute of Multimedia Ltd., Sivasagar, on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal of the college, who highlighted the growing importance of digital skills and industry-oriented knowledge in preparing students for emerging career opportunities.

In his welcome address, Dr Surajit Saikia, Coordinator of IQAC, emphasised the role of industry-academia collaboration in strengthening students' practical knowledge and employability.

An expert team from the Institute of Multimedia Ltd., Sivasagar, comprising Managing Director Anubhav Borah, Academic Director Kashuik Borgohain, Faculty Member Richie Borah, Academic Counsellor Gaytri Gogoi and Superintendent Anurag Borah, conducted the sessions.