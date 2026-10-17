Assam: Week-Long Employability Training Programme Concludes at Kamargaon College

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A week-long training programme on employability and skill development was organised at Kamargaon College from October 9 to 16 under the initiative of the college's Career Guidance and Placement Cell, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). The programme was conducted under the Mahindra Pride Classroom initiative, supported by Mahindra & Mahindra as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia, Principal of Kamargaon College. In his inaugural address, he emphasised the importance of acquiring practical and professional skills alongside academic knowledge for the holistic development of students. Pointing out that academic qualifications alone are not sufficient in today's competitive employment environment, he highlighted the importance of communication skills, self-confidence, personality development, and a positive attitude.

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