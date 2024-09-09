Assam: Gargaon College Observes 66th Foundation Day in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College celebrated its 66th foundation day with a day-long programme which began with the hoisting of the flag followed by a plantation ceremony at the college campus on Saturday. The smriti tarpan programme was initiated by Kamalakanta Goswami, Retired Head of the Department of Geography. Dr Ramananada Das, Joint Coordinator of the programme laid down the objectives of the programme. The programme moderated by Debajani Bakalial, Assistant Professor of the department of Assamese was inaugurated by Biman Chandra Baruah, president of the governing body of Gargaon College.

Eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta delivered the welcome address. In his speech, Dr Mahanta traced the glorious history of the college since its inception in 1959. He talked of how the college began its initial days from a batch of mere 72 students in Nazira High School and grew into a full-fledged institution providing education in three streams, providing PG programmes in 6 subjects besides a host of vocational courses. He paid his obeisance to the founding fathers and teachers of the institution whose perseverance and sacrifice had enabled the college to traverse a successful journey. He emphasized the role of teachers, students and parents in carrying forward the rich legacy of the institution and transforming it into a centre of excellence. Eminent historian, educationist, former Chair Professor at the Sri Sri Aniruddhadeva Chair, Department of History, Dibrugarh University, Vice Chancellor of Auniati University, Prof. Dambarudhar Nath was invited as the chief guest of the programme. In his address, Prof. Nath urged upon the faculty to focus on research for social development. He illustrated how there has been a gradual deterioration in research quality and underscored the relevance of meaningful research. He further explicated how there has been a gradual change in objectives of the education system from a focus on the development of society towards commercialization or privatization. He laid stress on the urgency to think about the education of the disadvantaged people and students of remote regions. He expressed hope that Gargaon College would be able to cater to the needs of the people of the region by emerging as a centre of excellence.

Kamalakanta Goswami, retired head of the department of Geography reminisced his days spent at college and noted the positive changes in the overall academic environment of the college.

