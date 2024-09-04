Gargaon College Freshers’ Social Inaugurated with Calls for Upholding Human Values and Lifelong Learning

SIVASAGAR: The Freshers’ Social of Gargaon College welcoming the newly-inducted students for the academic session 2023-24 was held on Tuesday. The general meeting of the Freshers’ Social programme began with the college chorus performed by the students followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. The programme was inaugurated by Biman Chandra Baruah, president of governing body of Gargaon College.

In his address to the newcomers, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta spoke about the deterioration of human values in an increasingly technology-oriented world. He urged upon the students to inculcate true human values and forge bonds with the people in the society by shunning materialism and vested interests. He further underscored the importance of a deep introspection on the part of students regarding their purpose in life.

Eminent litterateur and former head of the department of Assamese, Gargaon College, Dr Arundhati Mahanta was invited as the speaker for the programme. In a thought-provoking speech, by way of several illustrations of historical and mythological personages, she spoke about the importance of a lifelong devotion to learning and the sacrifice involved in the path of a true seeker of knowledge. Drawing upon the creative works and philosophy of Srimanta Sankaradeva, she explained how a student’s life should be devoted not only to academics but also be a comprehensive quest for knowledge and experience. She further enumerated the causes of youths going astray and the role of parents in nurturing their students in moulding their ward’s characters.

