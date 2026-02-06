Assam: Gargaon College observes World Wetlands Day 2026

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In observance of World Wetlands Day 2026, the Department of Zoology of Gargaon College in collaboration with IQAC Gargaon College & 11 Assam BN NCC & 49 Assam Naval Unit, Gargaon College, organized an educational field visit to Dhontola Beel, a closed wetland in Sivasagar district. The event brought together students and faculty to raise awareness about the significance of wetland ecosystems and their role in biodiversity conservation. Every year, World Wetlands Day is observed to commemorate the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, which was adopted in 1971. This year’s theme focused on ‘Wetlands and traditional knowledge: Celebrating cultural heritage.’

Noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, appreciated and expressed gratitude to the organizers for putting together such an important outreach programme to raise awareness of wetland conservation and restoration. Dr Pimily Langthasa, Head, Department of Zoology, Gargaon College, gave a briefing at the initiation of the programme, highlighting the ecological importance of wetlands like Dhontola Beel. She highlighted how wetlands served as both natural water purifiers and habitats for a variety of fish, amphibian, bird, and plant species. Following the briefing, students engaged on a guided nature walk around the marsh. Equipped with notebooks and cameras, they noted the abundant biodiversity that the wetland maintained while observing a variety of bird species and aquatic life.

Dr Anurag Protim Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, explained the identification features of common species and discussed the threats facing wetland ecosystems, such as pollution and habitat loss. “Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems in the world and need conservation,” he added. Dipsikha Mohan, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, also spoke on the importance of conserving wetlands.

The visit helped students connect classroom knowledge with real-world ecology and understand why wetlands must be protected. Additionally, students participated in a clean-up effort along the banks of Dhontola Beel, gathering garbage and plastic waste. Instilling a sense of environmental care and promoting community involvement in wetland protection were the goals of the programme.

