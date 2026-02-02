Gargaon College excels at Dibrugarh University Inter-College Youth Festival 2025-26

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College secured the third best team award at the Inter-College Youth Festival of Dibrugarh University 2025-26, held at Duliajan College, from January 28 to 31, 2026. Battling tough competition, the Gargaon College excelled in various categories, securing a total of 12 awards.

The college’s standout performances included a 2nd position in Cultural Rally and Group Song, with Principriya Bora and Ujjal Sensua taking top spots in Poster Making and Pepal Recital, respectively. The college team, comprising Nibir Nayan Konwar, Kalpajyoti Hatimuria, Rajratnam Kakoti, Nansee Gogoi, Jyotisikha Kakoti, and Urmimala Gogoi, secured the 2nd position in Group Song competition. Kalpajyoti Hatimuria bagged the 2nd position in Folk Song (Solo), Purabi Gogoi secured the 2nd position in Rangoli Competition, and Rahul Das took the 3rd position in Flute Recital.

Other notable accolades include the Special Jury Award for Acting in One Act Play won by Jumon Chetia, Judges Special Prize for Modern Song and Parbati Prasad Geet awarded to Jyotisikha Kakoti, Judges Special Award in Classical Dance given to Ritom Gogoi, and Judges Special Award in Western Vocal secured by Nansee Gogoi.

In addition, Rishashree Chetia was conferred the Dibrugarh University NSS Award for Best NSS Volunteer (Girls) during the event.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, congratulated the team on their outstanding performance, praising their hard work and unity. He expressed gratitude to the teachers-in-charge and students’ union members for their support, calling it a moment of utmost pride for the college fraternity.

