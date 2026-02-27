Assam: Gargaon College organizes educational tour to Charaideo Maidams

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The Department of Commerce, Gargaon College, organized an educational tour to the Charaideo Maidams, a World Heritage Site on Wednesday, as part of its Experiential Learning initiative. A total of 57 students participated in the programme, accompanied by faculty members of the department.

The tour was led by the Head of the Department, Dr Anil Tanti. Other faculty members who joined the visit included Dr Meghali Bora, Nomami Dutta, Dr Mintu Gogoi, Gautom Hazarika, Dr Nazreen Parveen Ali, and Dr Nilakhi Baruah.

The visit aimed to provide students with practical exposure beyond classroom teaching by connecting theoretical concepts with real-life experiences. During the tour, students explored the historical significance of Charaideo, known for its Maidams (burial mounds) of the Ahom dynasty, and gained insights into the importance of heritage conservation and sustainable tourism.

Eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta appreciated the initiative taken by the Department of Commerce to inculcate the ideal of community engagement and to create heritage awareness among students. As part of the field study, BCom 6th Semester students focused on examining host community engagement in tourism. They conducted field-based data collection by interacting with local shop owners, vendors, and residents near the heritage site. Through structured questionnaires and personal interviews, students gathered information regarding income generation, employment opportunities, business challenges, and the role of the local community in preserving and promoting the heritage site.

The faculty members guided the students throughout the data collection process, ensuring academic relevance and proper research methodology. The initiative provided hands-on learning experience in areas such as community-based tourism, micro-enterprise development, and socio-economic impact assessment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Anil Tanti, Head of the Department of Commerce, emphasized the importance of experiential learning in higher education. He opined that such educational tours help students develop research skills, communication abilities, and a deeper understanding of the relationship between heritage tourism and local economic development.

Also Read: Gargaon College organizes Smart Investor awareness programme