SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College organizes Smart Investor awareness programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A Smart Investor Awareness Programme was organized by the Department of Commerce in association with BSE Ltd on Thursday. The programme aimed to enhance financial literacy and create awareness among students about smart investment practices, stock market fundamentals, and investor protection mechanisms.

The programme was conducted under the guidance of noted academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta. Dr Mahanta extended his appreciation to the Department of Commerce for organizing such a meaningful programme. The event was coordinated by Dr Meghali Bora, Associate Professor.

The event commenced with a welcome address delivered by the Head of the Department and Associate Professor, Dr Anil Tanti, who emphasized the importance of financial education and encouraged students to develop informed investment habits in today's dynamic economic environment.

The keynote session was delivered by Marina Jose, SMART Trainer from BSE Ltd. She provided an insightful presentation on the basics of stock market investment, risk management strategies, financial planning, and the significance of informed decision-making. The session included practical examples and interactive discussions, making it highly informative and engaging for the participants. Students gained valuable knowledge about equity markets, mutual funds, SIPs, and the importance of long-term investment planning.

