Assam: Gargaon College organizes extension activity to celebrate World Wetlands Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: An extension programme was organized by the Department of Zoology and NCC (Army and Navy) Gargaon College in association with IQAC to highlight the value of wetlands in terms of biodiversity, water purification, flood control, and cultural significance. The 2nd of February each year marks World Wetland Day to raise awareness and learn about the importance and value of wetlands for people and the planet. It marks the date of the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 1971, an international treaty aimed at promoting the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. The theme for World Wetland Day, 2024 is ‘Wetlands and Human Wellbeing’.

Dr. Sabyasachi Mahanta, an eminent academician and principal of Gargaon College, appreciated the efforts of the organizers in carrying out the extension activity. In his speech, Dr. Mahanta highlighted the importance of the wetlands and stressed the need for their conservation and awareness creation.

Assistant Professors from Gargaon College, Dr. Pimily Langthasa, Dr. Pakiza Begum, and Dr. Anurag Protim Das, took the lead in organizing the programme where all the student participants travelled to a wetland in the vicinity of Nazira town. The faculty members highlighted the critical role wetlands play in enhancing our lives. They further explained to the students how wetlands contribute to flood protection, clean water, conservation of biodiversity, especially native fish and avian diversity, and recreational opportunities, all of which are essential for human health and prosperity. The wetlands are the last refuge for many endemic and rare native fish and serve as breeding grounds. It is a call on an entire generation to take proactive action for wetlands by investing human, financial, and political capital to save the wetlands from vanishing. Therefore, the faculty members focused on the dire need to revive and restore those wetlands that have been degraded. The people who live in the villages around the wetland are directly or indirectly dependent on the wetland and its resources. Various birds have been seen in the wetland visited by the participants of the programme. However, the most disheartening fact is that some plastic sources have made their way into the wetland. The resource persons shed light on topics related to natural resources, and through this programme, the participants learned about the importance of wetlands.

