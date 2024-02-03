Udalguri: Kalaigaon joins World Wetland Day celebration

MANGALDAI: World Wetland Day 2024 has been celebrated at Kalaigaon in Udalguri with various events. The programme was organized at Biodiversity Learning Centre (BLC) in Kanak Lata Das Biodiversity Park, Kalaigaon on Friday by Aryabhatta Science Centre, Udalguri district committee in association with BLC, Kalaigaon, Kanak Lata Das Biodiversity Park and Global Coaching Centre, Kalaigaon with support from EIACP, ASSM PC-Hub under Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), Guwahati.

More than one hundred and fifty students and teachers of various schools attended the event. Poster drawing competition on wetland animals and birds was held among students which was conducted by artist Hemanta Deka while Jayanta Kumar Das, District Coordinator, Aryabhatta Science Centre, Udalguri district Committee in his welcome speech spoke on the significance of the celebration.

Durga Kingkor Sarma, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bhergaon in Udalguri district took part in the programme as the chief guest. It needs mentioning that SDPO Sarma had won several police medals including Police Medal for gallantry in 2008 and Union Home Ministry Medal for Excellence in Investigation in 2023. He also had interactive sessions with the students. Er Hriday Jyoti Deka of Kalaigaon who has been qualified for Assam Police Service in APSC 2022 and Dipankar Oja, another Kalaigaon youth who represented Assam in the 27th National Youth Festival held at Nasik was also felicitated in the session. Senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das also attended the day’s programme beside science activists Harish Rajbongshi and Biplab Deka.

In wetland based poster drawing competition, Krishna Shree Deka of Kalaigaon Adarsha HS won the first prize followed by Piyali Modak of Lokapriya Bordoloi Public School, Kalaigaon and Kailash Deka of Kalaigaon HSS securing second and third places. Debi Sarkar of Kalaigaon HSS and Biki Choudhury of Ranthali Bagicha HS won consolation prizes.

Also Read: Assam: Storm and hailstorm lashes several places of Demow

Also Watch: