Assam: Gargaon College shines in inter-college badminton championship

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SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College (Autonomous) has brought laurels to the institution by winning gold and bronze medals at the Dibrugarh University Inter-College Badminton Championship, organised by CKB Commerce College, Jorhat.

Monark Borgohain clinched gold in the individual event with an impressive performance. The girls' team comprising Dristi Gogoi and Lovely Borgohain also secured gold, while Sakir Ahmed and Monark Borgohain bagged bronze in the boys' team event, adding to the college's sporting achievements. Congratulating the winners and participants, Principal Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta expressed happiness over their outstanding performance and said that their achievements had brought pride and joy to the entire college fraternity.

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